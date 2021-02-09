Schmidt Foundation to match First Call donations

First Call press release

First Call for Help will receive up to $50,000 matching in matching funds from the Schmidt Foundation.

Donations received will be used in the First Step Housing, Phase ll Remodeling project and opening. This project, located at 607 E 13th St, will provide temporary housing and support for individuals residing in Ellis County who are struggling with homelessness.

“Housing struggles are all too common in our community and First Step Housing will aid others in this area of need. We are excited and grateful to the Schmidt Foundation and the opportunities it represents”, said Linda Mills, Executive Director.

Any donations received from individuals and businesses by June 30, 2021 will be matched by the foundation.

First Call for Help has raised $165,000 toward the goal of $250,000. First Call for Help was established in 1996 and is committed to assisting others in Ellis County, KS who are in crisis and need. http://firstcallelliscounty.com

The Schmidt Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in our communities and was established by Robert E. and Patricia A. Schmidt.