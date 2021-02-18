Appeal period open for proposed floodplain map for Ellis County

KDA press release

MANHATTAN — A proposed Flood Insurance Rate Map update for Ellis County was released for public review in November 2019. Before the new map is finalized, property owners and lessees will have one more opportunity to provide engineering data through their community during the official 90-day appeal process. The appeal period began January 20 and will continue through April 20, 2021. The new map will provide communities in this area with up-to-date flood risk information and tools that can be used to enhance local mitigation plans, and help local officials and residents make informed decisions about reducing flood risks and purchasing flood insurance.

The local mapping project is part of a nationwide effort led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to increase local knowledge of flood risks and to support actions to address and reduce those risks. The work in Ellis County has been led by FEMA and the Kansas Department of Agriculture–Division of Water Resources in partnership with local community officials. The 90-day appeal period provides a time frame during which property owners and lessees can provide engineering data for consideration before the new Flood Insurance Rate Map is finalized.

Submitting an appeal requires the development of science-based data or technically-backed information to replace or update preliminary engineering, which can require a significant investment of time and money. Those interested in submitting an appeal are recommended to first discuss it with their local floodplain administrator to help provide guidance on the process, as appeals must be submitted through your local floodplain administrator. Appeal period guidance along with contact information for floodplain administrators in Ellis County is available at the KDA–DWR website under the Ellis County mapping project page.

The new map, which can be found on the KDA–DWR website, is still a preliminary version. Ellis County officials encourage property owners and lessees to view the proposed Flood Insurance Rate Map to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. For contact information, to view the new maps, or to find out more about Kansas floodplain mapping projects, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/floodplainmapping; select “Ellis County” to view the mapping project in Ellis County.