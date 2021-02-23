FHSU’s art and design program FHSU art and design program ranks No. 1 in Kansas for non-traditional students

Karrie Simpson Voth was thrilled, but not surprised when she learned that the College Factual search service had named Fort Hays State University No.1 in Best Fine and Studio Arts Colleges in Kansas for non-traditional students. The schools that top this list are recognized because they have great fine and studio art programs and a strong support system for non-traditional students.

FHSU is one of five universities in the state to offer this program. In addition to the top ranking in the state, Fort Hays State also was ranked 31st – among the top 15 percent – of all colleges and universities in the country.

The art and design department is housed in the new Schmidt Foundation Center for Art and Design, which was completed in 2019. The center features multi-purpose labs, classrooms, a woodshop, graduate studios, a ceramics kiln yard and gallery spaces – all that facilitate engagement and creativity. Students receive a well-rounded fine arts education while studying painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, drawing, photography, graphic design, art education, and interior design.

“Of course, our facilities are phenomenal, and we feel that our program is one of the best anywhere,” said Karrie Simpson Voth, chair of the Department of Art and Design. “But our top-notch faculty also draws students to our program. Besides being outstanding educators, they are caring and really get to know our students.”

Another draw is FHSU’s low residency program, where students can take classes online and come to campus a few times a semester or during the summer to complete their work.

At FHSU, students have access to the locked building with a keycard and can work on projects at their convenience. That is particularly beneficial to non-traditional students, who often have additional responsibilities, such as a family or a job.

“Creativity has no age limit. We are always learning,” Simpson Voth said. “No matter what a person’s age or situation, everyone fits in. We love integration of all the different ages. It enriches everyone’s experience.”

