Free gov't food commodities on Friday

Unite Common Grounds press release

Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at: Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street in Hays on Feb. 26 from 7:30-9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.

Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.

To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below:

$1,383 Household of one

$1,868 Household of two

$2,353 Household of three

$2,839 Household of four

$3,324 Household of five

$3,809 Household of six

$4,295 Household of seven

$4,780 Household of eight

*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be: corn, mixed fruit, frozen chicken, garbanzo beans, raisins, pecan pieces, orange juice, fruit and nut mix, canned chicken, frozen chicken leg quarters, and split peas. Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: https://bit.ly/3pLJrI3