New board member for Heartland Community Foundation

Heartland Foundation press release

The Heartland Community Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Rohr to its board of directors.

“Ashley brings valuable knowledge and new perspective to the board, but also a shared commitment to enrich the quality of life in Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties,” said Sarah Meitner, executive director at the Heartland Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to welcome Ashley and look forward to working together.”

Rohr, a Hays native, is the Administrator for the Good Samaritan Society Home Health of Central Kansas, which provides in-home care for clients across 17 counties throughout central and western Kansas. She received her bachelor’s degree in finance with a concentration in financial planning from Fort Hays State University in 2014, as well as her master’s in healthcare administration in January 2021. She lives in Hays with her husband, Darin, and daughter Kaycie.

“As a native of Hays with the experience of big-city living, I understand the importance of investing in our rural community,” Rohr said. “Community involvement is an important part of my life, which is why I am honored to join the Heartland Community Foundation board of directors.”

The nonprofit’s board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to Ellis, Rooks, or Trego counties and personal involvement in community engagement. Other board members include: Hardy Howard, president; Kelli Hansen, vice president; David Herl, treasurer; Katie Dorzweiler, secretary; Christi Desormiers, Josh Dreher, Kayla Hilbrink, Donna Hudson-Hamilton, Seth Kastle, Todd Powell, Kathy Ramsay, and Gina Riedel.