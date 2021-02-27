Hays man's country road death ruled accidental

Ellis County Sheriff's Office press release

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office issued a press release about the shooting death Friday of a Hays man on a country road.

According to the release, on Friday, Feb. 26 at 03:21 p.m. Hays Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of 200th Avenue in Ellis County. The caller said there was a passenger laying next to the vehicle. The reporting person didn’t believe the subject was breathing.

Ellis County Emergency Responders found 72-year-old Raymond Nieman of Hays deceased and lying next to his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office along with 23rd Judicial District Coroner Lyle Noordhoek determined the death as accidental as all evidence indicates Nieman was securing his shotgun in the back of the vehicle when it accidentally discharged, according to the release.

"This will be the ELSO's final media release regarding this incident," said the release. "Anyone needing further information is encouraged to contact our office to speak to the case investigator directly."