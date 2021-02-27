Starting Monday, new 37th Street open

City of Hays press release

Beginning, Monday, March 1, the new 37th Street west of Vine Street will be open for access.

The new 37th Street will provide access to the adjacent businesses of 24/7, Phillips 66, Baymont Inn, and the Hays Antique Mall.

It will also connect to Skyline Drive and West 41st Street. The Frontage Road north and south of 37th Street will no longer be accessible from 37th Street.

See the drawing showing the configuration as it will be after March 1.

On or about March 15, construction will begin again on Vine Street causing traffic to be reduced to one-lane in each direction north- and southbound.

On or about March 15, construction will begin again on Vine Street causing traffic to be reduced to one-lane in each direction north- and southbound.

Stay tuned for more information about future traffic control configurations.