27th Street reconstruction public info meeting

City of Hays press release

The reconstruction of 27th Street from Hall to Fort is scheduled to begin on or about March 15, 2021. A Preconstruction Public Information Meeting will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube. The link to the live stream is: https://youtu.be/xzv0pdsaROA You can also access it by typing bit.ly/hays27 into your web browser. Or, simply go to YouTube and search “27th Street Reconstruction”

The meeting and broadcast will feature comments from the contractor (Paul-Wertenberger Construction), the City’s engineer (Kirkham Michael), and City staff.

Due to social distancing precautions, in-person attendance at the City Commission Chambers is limited, and access may be denied if the space is full. The contractor, engineer, and staff will be available until 7:00 pm for questions.

Anyone with specific questions they would like to discuss ahead of time, or have addressed during the virtual meeting, please email johnbraun@haysusa.com or call (785) 628-7350 before noon on the day of the meeting.