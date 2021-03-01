SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

27th Street reconstruction public info meeting

City of Hays press release
27th Street reconstruction

The reconstruction of 27th Street from Hall to Fort is scheduled to begin on or about March 15, 2021.  A Preconstruction Public Information Meeting will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube. The link to the live stream is: https://youtu.be/xzv0pdsaROA  You can also access it by typing bit.ly/hays27 into your web browser.  Or, simply go to YouTube and search “27th Street Reconstruction”

The meeting and broadcast will feature comments from the contractor (Paul-Wertenberger Construction), the City’s engineer (Kirkham Michael), and City staff.

Due to social distancing precautions, in-person attendance at the City Commission Chambers is limited, and access may be denied if the space is full.  The contractor, engineer, and staff will be available until 7:00 pm for questions.

Anyone with specific questions they would like to discuss ahead of time, or have addressed during the virtual meeting, please email johnbraun@haysusa.com or call (785) 628-7350 before noon on the day of the meeting.