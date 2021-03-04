Faith briefs

Hays Daily News

Munjor Knights will host fish fry meals

The Knights of Columbus at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Munjor will have an in-person fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and Friday, March 26, in the Munjor School Building. The meals will include fish, noodles and beans, and grebble. Take out meals are also available. Goodwill donations will be accepted.

Confirmation class to present Shadow Stations

The Eighth Grade Confirmation Class at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 E. 13th, will present Shadow Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. The event is being sponsored by the St. Nicholas Evangelization Commission.

Catholic parishes announce schedule of services

The Heartland Catholic Parishes have announced the following schedule of services during Lent:

Wednesday, March 3: St. Catherine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

Friday, March 5: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, noon first Friday service; 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. confessions and Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. Shadow Stations of the Cross.

Sunday, March 7: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 p.m. Catholic Youth Organization, Lenten Night Prayer.

Wednesday, March 10: St. Catherine Parish, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Holy Hours and confessions.

Friday, March 12: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7 p.m. English Stations of the Cross; 8 p.m. Spanish Stations of the Cross; St. Francis of Assisi in Munjor, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross; St. Nicholas of Myra, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoration; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross and confessions.

St. Joseph Catholic Church to host seminar

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, will hold a free in-person seminar March 8, 9 and 11 featuring Deacon Harold Burke-Silvers. He will speak at noon and 7 p.m. each day on the following subjects:

Monday, March 8—“Celebrating Our Beliefs: Sacraments in the Life of the Church.”

Tuesday, March 9—“Living a Eucharistic Faith: The Big Deal About Mass and Why It Matters.”

Thursday, March 11--“Come Let Us Adore Him: The Purpose of Eucharistic Adoration.”

The public is invited. Live streaming will also be available. More information is available from St. Joseph at (785) 625-7356.