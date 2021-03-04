Legislative Coffee set for March 13

The Chamber press release

The Chamber in Hays, Kansas will host its first “Legislative Coffee” of 2021 on Saturday, March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Premier Sponsors” Midwest Energy, Inc. and The Hays Daily News are proud to provide this opportunity for area residents to visit with local legislators about the legislative process and happenings in Topeka and at the national level.

Representing on behalf of the Office of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is Mike Zamrzla, deputy state director. Sen. Rick Billinger and Representatives Ken Rahjes and Barb Wasinger will be in attendance to address current legislative issues impacting Kansas.

The legislators and their designees will begin with opening remarks and will be given two minutes to address each question. Closing statements will commence after the Q&A session closes. A chat room feature will be available for virtual attendees to input their questions during the virtual event. Questions can also be preaddressed to Chamber staff by emailing hayscc@hayschamber.com or by calling 785-628-8201. Those providing questions may also submit their name, email address, and phone numbers should they desire to speak directly with legislators after the event.

To participate in this Virtual Legislative Coffee, please access this link the morning of the event: https://youtu.be/pTwrev6KqI8. Thank you to Nex-Tech for serving as the “Technology Sponsor” for this virtual “Legislative Coffee.”