Pool-Funai to lead FHSU grad school

FHSU press release

Dr. Angela Pool-Funai has been selected as dean of the Graduate School at Fort Hays State University. She currently serves as director of the Master of the Public Administration (MPA) program at Southern Utah University.

Pool-Funai’s career as a higher education leader began at Baylor University, where she served as the Director of Foundation and Corporate Development. She also served as a lecturer and instructor with the Shandong Institute of Economics in the People’s Republic of China, McLennan Community College, Baylor University, and Southern Utah University. A published author, her work includes the book, Ethics in Fiscal Administration: An Introduction, and the book Globalization in Public Budgeting, which she coedited and contributed an article. Pool-Funai also worked as a columnist and editor, contributing to scholarly publications in the fields of political science, criminal justice, and public administration.

In 2014, Dr. Pool-Funai began her service at Southern Utah University as an assistant professor, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in political science and public administration. She was selected the interim associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Southern Utah in 2017 and served in this role for one year as she continued to lead the Master of Public Administration program at the university. She earned the Doctor of Public Administration degree from Georgia State University, the Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from Baylor University and the Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Stephan F. Austin State University.

In a message to the campus community, FHSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jill Arensdorf, stated, “I am thrilled that Dr. Pool-Funai has accepted this position. I look forward to working closely with her to advance the Graduate School, graduate education, and scholarship and sponsored projects at FHSU. She is a skilled leader, bringing with her unique experience in public administration, graduate program leadership, partnership development, and connecting people in a collective vision to serve students.”

Dr. Pool-Funai looks forward to beginning her official role as dean of the Graduate School on Monday, July 5, 2021, and said, “I am looking forward to working across disciplines to support all of our graduate programs, and I’m honored by this opportunity to invest in the future of FHSU. FHSU has already made a name for itself as a leader in adult education, and together we’ll build upon these successes for an even stronger future.”

Dr. Arensdorf also recognized the leadership and contributions of Dr. Grady Dixon, the search committee chair, and the entire Graduate School Dean Search Committee for their work in vetting candidates and creating a unique virtual experience for all of the finalists. She went on to also thank members of the university community who participated in the process.