FHSU launches advisory board for civic learning, community engagement 03/05/2021 local, state HAYS, Kan. – As a nationall

FHSU press release

As a nationally recognized institute for civic engagement, the Center for Civic Leadership (CCL) at Fort Hays State University provides co-curricular and educational programs to foster civic leadership skills in FHSU students. In support of the CCL’s mission and broader university goals to align civic engagement activities, an inaugural advisory board has been formed to enhance efforts in addressing social needs in the surrounding community. Board members will serve as a conduit for information regarding community projects for potential collaboration.

FHSU is pleased to announce the 2021 board comprised of ten uniquely qualified members:

Erica Berges, United Way of Ellis County; Aaron Cunningham, Assistant Ellis County Attorney; Brian Gribben, FHSU Forsyth Library; Jayne Inlow, HaysMed Foundation; Sandy Jacobs, Mayor, Hays City Commission; Nikki Pfannenstiel, Sunflower Electric Power Corp.; Brittney Squire, FHSU Forsyth Library (advisory board chair); April Terry, FHSU Criminal Justice; Janna Wilkinson, FHSU Foundation; and Doug Williams, Grow Hays.

“We hope that the creation of this board will help strengthen our programming and increase our impact on the campus community, the Hays community, and the region we serve as a state comprehensive university,” said Dr. Donnette Noble, Voss Distinguished Professor of Leadership Studies and the Director of Civic Learning and Engagement.

The CCL features The American Democracy Project (ADP), which is focused on public higher education’s role in preparing the next generation of informed citizens, and Tigers In Service (TIS), which serves as a clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities both on and off campus. Other activities hosted by the CCL include monthly essay contests and events which focus on social responsibility at the national and global levels. The CCL is a student-oriented and operated institute offering paid student employment positions, fellowship roles, and volunteer opportunities. Learn more at www.fhsu.edu/ccl.

In addition to CCL efforts, the university strategic plan includes a focus on community and global engagement with a desired outcome to cultivate impactful partnerships that build economic prosperity at the community, regional, or state level. This advisory board is a key component in reaching this strategic goal.