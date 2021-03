Hays High journalism students qualify for state

Hays High School press release

The Kansas Scholastic Press Association released the results from regional contests March 6 on its website, and in the 50 categories in which Hays High School journalism students entered, 44 entries qualified for state contests.

For reference, to qualify for state, entries had to place in the top six spots in regionals. State contests this year will be like regionals, in that all contests will be online submissions.

First Place:

Cade Becker & Ryan Schuckman – Video News

Allison Brooks – Feature Writing

Allison Brooks – Review Writing

Allison Brooks & Alicia Feyerherm – Multimedia Storytelling

Alicia Feyerherm – Editorial Writing

Caitlin Leiker – Headline Writing & Design

Caitlin Leiker – News Page Design

Caitlin Leiker – Yearbook Copy Writing

Emry Lundy – Copy Editing

Hope Schumacher – Cutline Writing

Brenna Schwien – Newspaper Sports Writing

Second Place:

Allison Brooks – Headline Writing & Design

Alicia Feyerherm – Video News

Jersey Johnson & Brenna Schwien – Yearbook Theme & Graphics

McKena McBride – News Page Design

McKena McBride, Brenna Schwien, Nikka Vuong – Multimedia Storytelling

Alexis Pfannenstiel – Digital Illustration

Ryan Schuckman – Video Sports Promo

Fernando Zarate – Cutline Writing

Fernando Zarate – Yearbook Sports Writing

Third Place:

Alicia Feyerherm – Feature Writing

Sophie Gross – Digital Illustration

Leah Legleiter & Aaliyah Neuburger – Yearbook Theme & Graphics

Cayden Sanders – Winter Photography

Meg Taggart – Editorial Cartoon

Fourth Place:

Sophie Gross – Editorial Cartoon

Jersey Johnson – Yearbook Sports Writing

Ryan Schuckman & Gracie Wente – Video PSA

Hope Schumacher & Fernando Zarate – Video Sports Promo

Fernando Zarate – Yearbook Design

Fifth Place:

Rylie Fairbank – Student Life Photography

Alicia Feyerherm – Video PSA

Aaliyah Neuburger – Yearbook Copy Writing

Alexis Pfannenstiel – Infographic Design

Hope Schumacher – Yearbook Design

Brenna Schwien – Sports Photography

Sixth Place:

Cade Becker – Editorial Writing

Alexandra Coveney – Sports Photography

Grace Desbien – Sports Photography

Jersey Johnson – Yearbook Copy Writing

McKena McBride – Copy Editing

Cayden Sanders – Newspaper Sports Writing

Maysyn Tippy – Review Writing

Nikka Vuong – Advertising Design