Hays' face covering requirement expires

City of Hays press release

Wednesday the Ellis County Health Department announced the seven-day average of new cases per day to be two. This marks the 14th consecutive day that Ellis County has reported an average of five or fewer cases per day. Accordingly, the City of Hays' requirement for face coverings is now rescinded.

Any and all signage referring to the City’s face covering requirement can now be discarded.

While the City of Hays' face covering requirement has expired, the State’s mask mandate remains in effect until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency relating to COVID-19 mitigation measures expires.

More information about the Governor’s Executive Order requiring masks can be found at https://governor.kansas.gov/.