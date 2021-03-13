USDOT tags $8.9M for Kansas airports

Jerry Moran press release

WASHINGTON – Hays Regional Airport has been awarded more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help the city-owned airport cover costs related to COVID-19.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) Friday announced more than $8.9 in USDOT grants for 23 Kansas airports to help with expenses related to COVID-19. The grants were made available by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

“Local airports, whether in small towns or big cities, help bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. “Since the onset of this pandemic, our airports have worked hard to create safe flying opportunities for passengers and crew, and these grants will help Kansas airports with associated costs related to the pandemic, including sanitization services, to continue to ensure a safe experience as folks are passing through.”

· $13,000 Abilene Municipal Airport

· $13,000 Augusta Municipal Airport

· $13,000 Chanute Martin Johnson Airport

· $9,000 Cheyenne County Municipal Airport

· $9,000 Clay Center Municipal Airport

· $57,000 Colonel James Jabara Airport, Wichita

· $13,000 Emporia Municipal Airport

· $23,000 Great Bend Municipal Airport

· $1,005,013 Hays Regional Airport

· $57,162 Hutchinson Regional Airport

· $9,000 Independence Municipal Airport

· $13,000 Kingman/Clyde Cessna Field Airport

· $23,000 Lawrence Municipal Airport

· $1,005,950 Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport

· $9,000 Lt. William M, Milliken Airport, Eureka

· $9,000 Lyons-Rice County Municipal Airport

· $1,150,629 Manhattan Regional Airport

· $9,000 Rooks County Regional Airport, Stockton

· $1,008,876 Salina Regional Airport

· $13,000 Shalz Field, Colby

· $13,000 Strother Field Airport, Winfield/Arkansas City

· $13,000 Ulysses Airport

· $4,401,663 Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport

· $13,000 Wellington Municipal Airport