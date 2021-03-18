Ellis Co. to start vaccinating phases 3 and 4

Ellis County press release

Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced the state will move to Phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan on March 22, 2021.

With this move, individuals between ages 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure will be eligible for vaccination.

“Thanks to an increased supply in vaccine, Kansas will begin vaccinating individuals who qualify in either Phase 3 or Phase 4 on March 22,” said Kelly. “This expedited timeline will allow Kansans to get back to work, back to school, and back to a more normal way of life. I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated when it is their turn and continuing to follow the public health guidance, so we can return back to normal.”

Kansans now eligible to be vaccinated include: Those over 18 with conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including: Cancer; Down Syndrome; Certain heart conditions; Type 1 & 2 diabetes; Pregnancy; Asthma; Cystic fibrosis; Liver disease; and Neurological conditions like dementia.

Ellis Co. starts new phases

Ellis County will move to Phase 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccination plan on Monday, March 22.

Due to the change in phases and the large number of individuals now eligible to receive the vaccine, ECHD will transition to a self-scheduling program for vaccination on Monday.

• The current registration form has been removed and the new program will be active on 3/22/2021.

• Anyone who has previously filled out the form will be scheduled and will receive a text message and email from First Care Clinic with their appointment time. You do not need to reregister. If you have previously filled out the registration form and have not received notification by 3/24/2021 please call 785-628-9440.

• Individuals over the age of 18 that wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must complete the online registration located at www.ellisco.net. Click on the Vaccine Registration Form on the main page. If you do not have access to internet, please call 785-628-9440 to have the form completed for you.

• Starting 3/22/2021, you will be able to self-schedule a time that is convenient for you.

• Upon successful completion of online scheduling, you will receive a confirmation email. You will also receive a reminder 24 hours prior to your appointment time. You can utilize this message to cancel or reschedule your appointment, if necessary. You do not need to call our office to cancel or change appointment.

• You will need to arrive at the vaccine clinic at the time of your appointment.

• Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccination.

• All vaccines will be given in the old Gordmans storefront on the north end of Big Creek Crossing Mall at 2918 Vine St.

Register for your opportunity to receive COVID-19 Vaccine at www.ellisco.net. We appreciate the support and patience of the community. We are making every effort to provide as many vaccinations as quickly as possible and will continue to provide updates as they become available.