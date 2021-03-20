Gov't. surplus free food distribution Friday

Unite Ministry press release

Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at: Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street in Hays on Friday, March 26 from 7:30 AM to 9 AM. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.

Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.

To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below: $1,383 Household of one; $1,868 Household of two; $2,353 Household of three; $2,839 Household of four; $3,324 Household of five; $3,809 Household of six; $4,295 Household of seven; and $4,780 Household of eight

*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be: corn, walnuts, apples, garbanzo beans, peanut butter, orange juice, grapefruit juice, shredded cheddar cheese, chicken legs, beef, and salted butter. Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/