Tuttles plan campground, event venue on Saline River

C 2T Ranch press release

C 2T Ranch is excited to announce a planned new campground and outdoor event venue on their ranch located 14 miles north of Hays.

C 2T Ranch is a regenerative cattle ranch owned and operated by Chad and Cynthia Tuttle.

We are working through the Ellis County Environmental Planning Supervisor to obtain a Conditional Use Permit for all activities, and to be certain all construction in the flood zone (which encompasses all of campground, for all practical purposes) is done correctly and permitted by the state.

The initial hearing with the Ellis County Planning and Zoning Commission will be April 28.

Consisting of over 2,000 contiguous acres and over 4 miles of Saline River, it is a very unique property. The river describes a large U in the middle of the ranch and is bordered by 150’ tall limestone cliffs and rock outcroppings. With cedar choked, rugged canyons and hidden, spring fed meadows, many places on the ranch remind visitors more of Wyoming than western Kansas.

The campground will consist of up to 36 dispersed campsites located along the loop of the river. Each campsite will have river access and will be accessible by vehicles and RV’s. We are planning 12 primitive campsites, 12 RV sites with 50 amp power and water, 6 yurt “glamping” sites, and 6 full service RV sites with power, water, and septic hookups.

The outdoor event venue will be located on a high point in the campground, overlooking the river and with a spectacular view of the cliffs. It will include a large deck and a 40’ x 80’ tent, with room for as many as 300 attendees. It will be near the yurts and both they and other campsites can be included for an amazing destination wedding. It will make a beautiful, truly unique event venue and we look forward to sharing it with the public.

We plan to offer “baskets” to our campers that include ranch-raised hamburgers or brats and homemade roasted potatoes, ready to be cooked over their campfire. We will also offer river floats, ranch tours, and guided historical hikes for people looking to spend more time in this remarkable place. There are over 9 miles of marked trails for people to enjoy up in the canyons, endless fun in the river, and an extensive set of rock corrals and buildings dating back to at least 1885 to explore.

Future plans include a pumpkin patch and haunted trails along the river, along with other fall activities. We have also included a possible bed and breakfast in the Conditional Use Permit request, seeing that as a natural growth of the hospitality side of the ranch.

The plan will be done in several stages. Initial projects will be restroom facilities, the event venue, and just clearing and cleaning for primitive sites.

This, we believe, is agri-tourism at its finest. And we believe we have the right place, at the right time, to become a significant player in the destination-hospitality industry, and have a positive economic impact on Ellis County.

Editor's note: Chad Tuttle was born and raised in Quinter and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1994 with a degree in animal science. He worked in animal science and at First State Bank in Plainville before going into ranching. Cynthia Tuttle is a native of Norton and graduated in nursing from Colby Community College. She and her husband work full time on their cattle ranch. They've ranched for the past 15 years.