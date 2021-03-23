Area teachers nominated for Kansas Teacher of the Year

KSDE press release

This year, 138 educators from across the state were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction.

Nominations are made in each of the four congressional districts in the state.

The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), sponsor of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program, appoints regional selection panels comprised of teachers, education administrators and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.

Each panel selects six semifinalists – three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers. From those semifinalists, the panel in each region then selects one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. The Kansas Teacher of the Year is selected from among the state’s eight regional finalists.

The 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year Regional Award Events will take place virtually. All events may be viewed live through YouTube. The links are provided below.

The 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year State Awards Banquet will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Wichita Marriott Hotel.

The Region 1 awards event is 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. The YouTube link for live coverage of the Region 1 event: https://youtu.be/1_2pEsQMeLQ

Region 1 Elementary nominees from northwest Kansas are:

Peggy Berls, West Elementary School, Goodland USD 352.

Aubrey Brooks, Roosevelt Elementary School, Hays USD 489.

Jennifer Kesler, Stockton Elementary School, Stockton USD 271.

Kendra Stoppel, Scott City Elementary School, Scott County USD 466.

Secondary:

Phillip Austin, Stockton High School, Stockton USD 271.

Ann Baus, Otis-Bison Junior-Senior High School, Otis-Bison USD 403.

Shane Hollern, Goodland Junior-Senior High School, Goodland USD 352.

Lisa Renz, Hays High School, Hays USD 489.

The mission of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.