Hays sewer repairs start mid-April

Nebraska-based Midlands Contracting will start mid-April on a $240,000 program to repair about 2 miles of sanitary sewer line along selected streets in Hays.

The project is part of the city’s sewer repair work budgeted annually for the spring and summer.

Midlands, out of Kearney, will probably be done by July 1, according to water resources director Jeff Crispin.

The project includes installing polyester resin lining in about 10,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer pipe, removing 19 intruding taps that slow or clog lines, and removing scale on 300 linear feet, Crispin told the city commission Thursday.

The city has contracted sewer line repair work annually since 2013 after video inspection of lines revealed the exact locations of tap intrusions, cracks in lines, sagging lines and other problems.

The city first hired a contractor to do the lining, called cure in place pipe, in 2019. At that time the city repaired nearly 3 miles of sewer lines.

Spot repairs were done in 2018 and 2020, Crispin said during the city’s regular meeting on Thursday evening at City Hall, 1507 Main.

Midlands offered the lowest price of five bidders for the 2021 program.

New pipe lining

The general area where repairs will take place is in city blocks west of Vine and south of 27th streets, from Hall and Elm streets east to around Allen Street. That includes a pretty long stretch along 13th Street, Crispin told the commissioners.

“All of these projects,” he said, “are manhole to manhole issues.”

The scale removal is under a section of railroad track downtown.

Cure-in-place lining is trenchless and won’t require Midlands to dig up the 6-, 12- and 21-inch sewer lines, Crispin said. The technology fixes multiple cracks in a line or broken areas.

“It’s a polyester resin. They pull it through a manhole, inflate it with steamer water and it inflates for a certain amount of time and cures and it’s just like a new C900 PVC pipe,” he said. “It takes care of infiltration and leakage and reduces that tremendously.”

The lining is a 6-millimeter coating.

“That’s darn near a quarter of an inch,” Crispin said. “When you look at that it almost looks like a piece of PVC.”

While the lining has a one-year warranty, it has a 50-year life expectancy, he said.

Intruding taps from houses get pushed into sewer lines when a house or other structure shifts and the ground settles, he said.

“We want to make sure those are ground-down and taken care of so there are no obstructions, and sewage can flow right through,” Crispin said.

Those connections are reconstructed afterward using the pre-inspection video that exactly recorded their location.

“They go back to that spot with a cutter. But right at the hole for the private tap there’s a little dimple there that kind of helps them. .... So then they go back through and re-establish that tap,” he said. “Then the customer is up and running again.”

Midlands Contracting did the waterline at the new booster station on 41st Street north of Interstate 70, he said.

“They did a great job,” Crispin said. “The same project manager.”

The company has done 150 projects of this kind since 2004 in Kansas and Nebraska.