Hays teen dies in Jewell County accident

JEWELL COUNTY — A Hays teen was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer as he was loading traffic-control equipment onto a trailer on the side of U.S. Highway 36, authorities said.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday just east of 300 Road on US-36.

Gabriel Rupp, an 18-year-old senior at Hays High School, was on the north shoulder of the highway loading equipment onto a trailer, which was in the roadway, KHP said.

The driver of the semi-trailer failed to stop in time and struck Rupp. Rupp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Rodney Brown, 55, Salina, was not injured.

Hays High School told parents in a message on Tuesday evening that the school would provide support for its students and staff. Rupp had previously attended Thomas More Prep-Marian High School.