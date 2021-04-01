Smith Center names McEwen superintendent

USD 237 press release

The USD 237 Board of Education has announced the selection of Mr. Dustin McEwen, as the new superintendent of schools. Mr. McEwen will take the reins on July 1, 2021 after the resignation of Mr. Lanning at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Mr. McEwen brings with him a broad range of administrative and teaching experiences.

At the present time Mr. McEwen is serving the community of Norton as the Junior High Principal and the 7-12 Athletic director. As a principal and athletic director, Mr. McEwen has been responsible for and involved with multiple aspects of school operations, which will be beneficial in his position of superintendent.

Mr.McEwen earned his Bachelor of Mathematics in July 1995 from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas. In May of 2007 he received his Master's degree in Education from Newman University, Wichita, Kansas, he finished the requirements for his district leadership license from Newman University in June 2019.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected to be the next superintendent,” said Mr. McEwen. “I look forward to leading Smith Center Schools in continuing to meet the needs of the community, families, and students of USD 237.”

Board President Theron Haresnape says that Mr. McEwen emerged from a very thorough search process as the right candidate to lead the School district. "The Board is certain in our choice of Mr. McEwen and confident that under his leadership USD 237 will continue to be recognized as having excellence in education."

Theron Haresnape, Board President, explained that community input, including involvement of stakeholders, was a key factor in the success of the superintendent search process. The committees included teachers and administrators, parents and community members. "The input from the community as a whole was very helpful to our process."

The Board selected three finalists, who were interviewed by the Board.

As a board team we feel we made the right selection to serve our students and our community.