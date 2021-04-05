USD 489 hires Shawn Henderson as next Hays High School principal

Hays Daily News

USD 489 has hired Shawn Henderson as the next Hays High School principal, the district announced Monday in a social media post.

Henderson, currently the principal at Russell High School, will start at Hays High with the 2021-22 school year.

He replaces Martin Straub, who is leaving at the end of this school year to become athletic director at Wichita Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School.

Henderson previously served as the Director of Field Experiences at Fort Hays State University's College of Education from 2015-2019.

"Shawn will bring lots of energy and enthusiasm and will continue to build on all the great things already established at HHS," USD 489 said in the social media post announcing Henderson's hire.