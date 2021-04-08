Russell man gets 20 years in prison in child's death

Attorney General Derek Schmidt press release

RUSSELL – A Russell man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder and abuse of a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jody Steven Fox, 29, of Russell, was sentenced April 5 by Senior Judge Edward Bouker in Russell County District Court. Fox pleaded no contest to the death of a 14-month old child in 2017. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder and 34 months for child abuse to be served consecutively. Fox was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

The mother of the child, Brandi Niehoff, entered a no contest plea in December 2020 to aggravated child endangerment and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General CJ Rieg of Schmidt’s office.