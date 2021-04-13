Rudd Foundation scholarships go to 7 incoming freshmen at FHSU

FHSU Media Relations

Seven freshman students for the fall semester at Fort Hays State University have been selected to receive scholarships from the Rudd Foundation in Wichita.

Rudd Scholarship recipients are selected after a rigorous application process. Incoming, full-time, freshman Kansas students who qualify for Pell Grants are eligible to apply.

The scholarships cover any costs remaining after all other aid, grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. Cost of attendance includes tuition, fees, supplies, and room and board. Preference is given to first-generation and underrepresented students.

Students who were selected for scholarships and chose to attend Fort Hays State are listed by hometown.

DIGHTON (67839): Lexis Beesley, a 2021 graduate of Dighton High School, plans to major in art (studio art).

LOGAN (67646): Khloee Braun, a 2021 graduate of Logan High School, plans to major in biology (health professions).

ELLSWORTH (67439): Logan Erichsen, a 2021 graduate of Ellsworth High School, plans to major in geosciences (geology).

CLYDE (66938): Quin Girard, a 2021 graduate of Clifton-Clyde High School, plans to major in agriculture.

ASSARIA (67416): Sadie James, a 2021 graduate of Southeast of Saline High School, plans to major in nursing.

ST. JOHN (66967): Dylan Reed, a 2021 graduate of St. John Jr/Sr High School, plans to major in elementary education.

SALINA (67401): Yaritza Vega, a 2021 graduate of Salina South High School, plans to major in nursing.

Students who choose to attend Wichita State University or Emporia State University are also eligible.

About the Rudd Foundation:

Leslie Rudd established the Rudd Foundation in 1998 to honor the Midwestern values that strengthen character and lead to a lifetime of success in business, community, and family. The foundation gives back in meaningful ways to help both people and organizations who possess the initiative, determination and capacity to achieve their goals and thereby make a positive impact for those around them. For more information, contact Corri Roberts, 316-847-4828, corri.roberts@ruddfoundation.org