FHSU, City of Hays celebrate 2021 Arbor Day

FHSU Media Relations

The City of Hays and Fort Hays State University will celebrate Arbor Day 2021 on Thursday, April 22 at noon on the FHSU Quad.

“Arbor Day is a time for people to come together and better our community by planting a tree and providing children from Wilson Elementary’s second grade class the opportunity to learn more about Arbor Day," said Teresa L. Clounch, chair of the FHSU Tree Campus Committee. After a year off, we look forward to gathering on the FHSU Quad, west of Picken Hall, for this year's event.

The annual Arbor Day Celebration will bring FHSU and the City of Hays together for a brief program that includes a proclamation, Tree City USA and Tree Campus USA recognition, a tree planting, and a tree tour of the FHSU Quad. The noon program will take place on the west side of Picken Hall towards the Memorial Union.

The Office of Student Engagement will hold an Earth Day Event later in the day. There will be educational and social Earth Day activities between 2 pm and 4 pm. Activities will be set to accommodate social distancing.

Direct questions about the 2021 Arbor Day Event activities to Dr. Teresa L. Clounch at FHSU by calling 785-628-4276.