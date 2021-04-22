Hays Public Library hires Early Literacy Coordinator

Hays Daily News

The Hays Public Library has hired Amy Lucio for the position of Early Literacy Coordinator. Lucio will be tasked with organizing and leading Storytimes, working with daycares and preschools, and overseeing the new early literacy area.

Lucio was raised on a farm in Jewell County in north central Kansas. For over twenty years, she has taught in the Dallas, Texas area. Her focus has been bilingual and ESL education, and she has experience teaching several grade levels.

“In collaboration with the daycares and schools in the Hays community, I hope to share the early literacy practices I've learned from my years as a teacher to prepare children for kindergarten and encourage them to become lifelong learners,” said Lucio.

Lucio is a graduate of Kansas State University. She began working at the Hays Public Library on April 12.