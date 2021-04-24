Hays High Plains Barbershop Chorus cancels 2021 show

High Plains Barbershop Chorus

The Hays High Plains Barbershop Chorus regretfully has had to cancel our barbershop show for 2021. Because of health concerns due to the Corona Virus outbreak, Fort Hays State University has denied us use of Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center and in the interest of the health of our patrons and our members we feel that it is in everyone's best interest that we take this step.

We did look at the possibility of other venues, but we didn't feel that they would allow us to provide the quality show we usually do and may put others at risk. As difficult as this decision was, we feel this action was necessary for all concerned. Be assured, we will be back next year with another great show tentatively scheduled for April 2, 2022.

We will publicize the date as we get closer to that time. For those who purchased ads or tickets for last year's show, we will honor those ads and issue new tickets at our show next year. We greatly appreciate the patronage the people of Western Kansas have given us.

We promise that we will be back and providing unique Barbershop style music again. While we may not be able to put on a full show, we do invite organizations, businesses and communities to contact us if they would like us to sing at an event. We are always happy to help you celebrate whatever event you are putting on. On Thursday, May 20th, 2021, we will be having an open house for anyone, male or female, wanting to consider joining us in singing in our unique style of A Cappella Harmony, we invite you to join us at 7:30 p.m .at the basement of Trinity Lutheran Church, 27th and Fort in Hays. We encourage young singers to consider joining us as well, with their parents' permission of course. We have members that travel 1 1/2 to 2 hours each week just to come join us for rehearsal so that we can provide our wonderful brand of music to the area so there is most likely someone in your area that sings barbershop with us.

We invite you to join our Facebook page so you can keep up with our latest news and announcements. Our Facebook page is: www.facebook.com/groups/Haysbarbershoppers

If you have any questions, please contact Vance Chartier at 785-623-6747.

Thank you for your understanding, and your support.