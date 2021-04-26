Ellis RR Museum ready for first train rides

Ellis Alliance

Once the ribbon is cut, the first passengers will aboard the restored miniature train at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Ellis Railroad Museum, 911 Washington St., Ellis.

Visitors are invited to join the Community Foundation of Ellis and the Ellis Railroad Museum for a Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Saturday to reveal the restored miniature train. The Foundation has raised $250,000 to make improvements to the train and museum park, including the construction of a loading dock to store and protect the train.

Inaugural rides on the outdoor 3-quarter mile-long track for the restored train will be provided to passengers for a free-will donation or donation of a canned food item for Ellis Food Boxes and Pantry.

The railroad is a deep part of Ellis history, including the miniature railroad. The miniature train at the museum is only 1 of 3 or 4 ever built. It is a one-third scale replica of GM’s 1950s Aerotrain built by Ottaway Amusement Company, Wichita. The miniature train was brought to Ellis in 1993 from Alanson, Mich., by then-Ellis Mayor Buddy King. The Foundation began fundraising for the project in 2018 after the miniature train was derailed and vandalized.