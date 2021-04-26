HaysMed associate awarded honors during KHIMA meeting

HaysMed

Deloris Farthing, RHIA, CHPS, CHDA, CHTS-TR, Regional Director of Health Information Management with The University of Kansas Health System for HaysMed, Great Bend Campus and Pawnee Valley Campus was awarded the 2021 Champion Award from the Kansas Health Information Management Association during the virtual KHIMA Annual meeting that was held on April 8-9, 2021.

The Champion award was given to recognize Deloris for advancing and demonstrating outstanding volunteer leadership in the KHIMA organization at the national and state level by demonstrating distinctive leadership qualities and contributed to leading KHIMA to significant accomplishments that advance the health information management field.

Deloris has served as KHIMA’s President, Director, Secretary/Treasurer and has held several committee chairperson roles in the past. Deloris has previously been awarded the Achievement Award in 2005 and the Outstanding Member Award in 2009.