Tiger tennis ends season

FHSU Sports Information

EMPORIA – Fort Hays State tennis fell to Emporia State on Sunday in the final regular season match of the season. The Hornets took the match 6-1. The Tigers finish their season at 3-8 overall.

Emporia State swept the doubles matches to take the first team point of the competition. The No. 2 team of Grace Holgerson and Fiorella Mendez played the closest match by score, falling 6-3.

In singles action, Kylie Aufdengarten won at the No. 6 position to give her three straight singles wins to close out the season. She defeated Colby Fugit in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Stefany Stemmer played a close match at the No. 1 position, falling by scores of 7-6 and 6-4. Fiorella Mendez and Grace Holgerson each won five games within two sets of action, falling 6-2, 6-3 to their opponents at the No. 2 and No. 4 positions respectively. Sydney McAdoo won four games within her match at No. 3 and Aliyah Frederick won a couple of games at No. 5. Kimberly Stone played an exhibition match with Emma Biggs and went three sets. She won the first 7-5 before Biggs rallied for a 6-0 win in the second and a 10-7 win in the tiebreak.