FHSU announces event considerations for spring commencement ceremonies

FHSU Media Relations

Fort Hays State University will hold its spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. There will be four ceremonies, divided by college, and though they will mirror the traditional ceremonies that the university has hosted in the past, graduates and guests planning to attend should make note of a few changes.

The commencement ceremonies will begin on Friday with the College of Education at 8 a.m., followed by a joint ceremony of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship and the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics at 11 a.m. The ceremonies will continue with the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at 11 a.m.

In addition to the in-person ceremonies, all graduates will be recognized in two virtual ceremonies. The ceremony for Graduate School students will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the undergraduate students will be recognized at 4 p.m. All ceremonies will broadcast on Central time and will be located on the Tiger Media Network and the FHSU Facebook.

FHSU is limiting the number of guests at each in-person ceremony to six guests per graduate. Though tickets will not be required to enter the ceremonies, the university asks guests to be considerate of other graduates and respect the guest limit. In observance of current university Covid-19 policies, all attendees over the age of 5 are required to wear masks while in Gross Memorial Coliseum (GMC).

Graduates, guests, and the Hays community should note that traffic will increase on campus and within the city on those days. Those planning to attend the ceremonies should arrive early and practice patience with event staff and other attendees. Parking will be available in the parking lot of GMC and in other areas on campus.

There will also be a few new ways to celebrate graduates, including yard signs and a Kudoboard where notes of encouragement for the graduates may be shared. Additional information on the commencement ceremonies can be found at fhsu.edu/commencement.