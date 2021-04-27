Hays Fire Department contains fire that spread to multiple homes; firefighter sustains minor injuries

A Hays firefighter sustained minor injuries Monday while working to contain a fire grass fire that was spreading to homes.

According to Hays Fire Chief Ryan Hagans, the injured firefighter was treated at the scene by first responders and cleared to return to work.

The fire department responded about 3:34 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Pinehurst Street. Fire crews arriving at the scene found a grass fire burning next to a house in the 1100 block of Country Club Drive.

Hagans said the fire spread to bushes, trees, wooden fencing and two homes before moving across the alley and catching another house on fire and some buildings.

Four homes in total were involved in the fire and two houses received significant fire and smoke damage.

Hays resident Larry Dreiling said in a Facebook post his father's home was one of four that caught fire.

"I was working at my house when I got the call," Dreiling said. "The house was a smoky mess. Dad was out of the house and seated on his walker seat when I finally got him out of the area and over to my place."

Dreiling said his dad is safe.

Firefighters also found several small grass and mulch fire about two blocks away from the fire's origination and were quickly extinguished.

Hagans said the most probable cause for the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette.

"We would also like to remind everyone to make sure your yards are clear of any unwanted leaves, pine needles and unnecessary storage of other items," the news release said. "This material can lead to rapid fire spread."