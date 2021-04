Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team suffered a pair of shutout losses at Great Bend on Tuesday, falling 11-0 and 6-0.

TMP (7-5) was held to just six hits on the day.

Caden Morgan, Nicholas Herrman, Jace Wentling, Bryce Conner, Mason Davison and Mark Rack all had one single apiece during the doubleheader.

Morgan and Rack took the losses on the mound.