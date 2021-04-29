Faith Briefs: Day of Prayer to be observed May 6 outside courthouse

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

The Ellis County observance of the National Day of Prayer will return to an outdoor gathering this year, beginning at noon Thursday, May 6, outside the courthouse at 13th and Fort.

Brandon Nimz, president of the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance and one of the event’s organizers, said the hour-long event would include patriotic and meditative music, in addition to prayers.

The 2021 theme is from 2nd Corinthians 3:17: “Now, where the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

Individual prayers will be said for the Kingdom of God and for individuals working in the government, churches, the military, the media, education, and families. Individuals may also submit personal prayer requests.

KPRD-Radio, 88.9 FM, will be doing a live remote broadcast. The event will also be aired on Facebook by the Hays Chamber of Commerce, Nimz said. Eagle Communications will be filming the event.

Prior to the observance, individuals may place personal prayer requests into prayer boxes at the following sites: Breathe Coffee House, 703 Main; First Call for Help, 607 E. 13th; the Community Assistance Center, 208 E. 12th; and the Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store/Gamers Guild, 200 E. Eighth. The day of the event, requests may be submitted at the KPRD booth on-site, Nimz said.

The Day of Prayer has a long history. In 1775, in the midst of the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress issued a proclamation setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress passed an act establishing an annual day of prayer, which was signed into law by President Harry Truman. In 1988, Congress amended that law and designated the annual observance as the first Thursday in May.

In 2020, Ellis County’s outdoor event was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, designated pastors and layperson offered up prayers virtually in a live Facebook event held at a local coffee house.

Nimz encouraged those who are able to attend this year’s event. “Prayer is very important, both for the causes being prayed for and for the transforming work of the Holy Spirit in those who are praying. We are grateful to be able to support a day in which believers come together to pray.”

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors across the street to the First Baptist Church, 12th and Fort.

Free surplus commodities being distributed

Free government surplus commodities will be distributed to qualified individuals from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

Recipients must meet income guidelines. Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader, said items would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be grape juice, sliced peaches, walnut pieces, pork, orange juice, eggs, fruit and almond mix, and garbanzo beans.

Income qualifications and future commodity distribution dates may be found at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/.

Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

First Presbyterian offering Bible study via Zoom

First Presbyterian Church is offering a Bible study via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

The study will utilize the book “Inspired” written by New York Times best-selling author Rachel Held Evans.

According to a news release, “Evans invites readers on a journey of rediscovery as she explores the magic of the Bible, engaging the old, familiar stories in new ways that honor the past and enlighten the present.” More information about the study book is available at https://rachelheldevans.com/inspired.

Registration is available at oregontrailpastor@gmail.com.

Ellis County Ministerial Alliance to meet May 12

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.