Hays Sunrise Rotary Club meeting site moves

Hays Daily News

The Hays Sunrise Rotary Club has a new meeting location.

The club will begin meeting at Moka’s Diner on Thursday morning, May 13, at 7:00 a.m. Moka’s Diner is located at 1230 E. 27th Street, at the corner of 27th and Indian Trail.

“With the relaxation of rules for COVID-19, our membership thought the time was right to anticipate a larger number of people who would like to join our club and attend meetings that could be at a time that might be very convenient for them,” Hays Sunrise Rotary Club president Larry Dreiling said.

“While some aspects of a traditional civic club meeting are part of the Sunrise Hays Rotary Club, there could be some things that could be attractive to people searching for a way to serve the community.”

The primary project of the club is ongoing improvements to Ekey Park. The latest project is the funding of a adult softball/youth kids ball backstop and dugouts. Previous Ekey Park improvements include a shelter house, restrooms, a playground, and trees.

Chartered April 29, 2010, the Hays Sunrise Rotary Club is the newest service club in Hays. It is comprised of 20 men and women who are business, professional and community leaders with a shared commitment to make the world a better place through humanitarian service above self.

The Hays Sunrise Rotary Club is one of more than 34,000 clubs worldwide affiliated with Rotary International, whose more than 1.2 million members volunteer in their communities and around the world to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, and improve health and sanitation. Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of disease through immunization, especially polio and now COVID-19.

For more information, contact Dreiling at larry@larrydreiling.com or call (785) 623-7356.