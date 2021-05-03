Dedication ceremony held for Never Forget Garden

Courtney-Spalding Chapter of NSDAR

The Courtney-Spalding Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) hosted a dedication ceremony April 26 for the Never Forget Garden at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney.

NSDAR is partnering with the Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate its centennial this year. The WaKeeney Garden is in honor of that commemoration. It includes lilacs, maiden grass, double knockout roses and Rose of Sharon. Matt Jacobs Landscaping and Lawn, LLC, installed the plants.

The Chapter received grants from Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Midwest Energy Community Fund for the project. Courtney-Spalding Regent Diana Crouch acted as emcee for the program, which also celebrated the 95th anniversary of the Courtney-Spalding Chapter.

The Hays VFW Post 9076 Honor Guard presented the flag, performed a rifle salute, played “Taps” and retired the flag.

Many of whom were included in the recognition of Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses presented by Sherrie Smith, Northwest District director and Courtney-Spalding honorary chapter regent and Retired U.S. Army Major Kathryn Walker West, NSDAR corresponding secretary general and honorary state regent.

Other NSDAR dignitaries attending included Mary Bannister Frisch, honorary vice president general and honorary state regent, and Margaret Bates, vice chair VIS. State officers attending included Rebecca Kline, vice regent; Peggi Barrett, recording secretary and Denise Bullock, organizing secretary.