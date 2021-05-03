Hays High journalism students earn state recognition

Hays Daily News

Hays High School students placed in 12 contests in the Kansas Scholastic Press Association state journalism contests.

Hays finished third overall as a team in Class 5A with 44 points, trailing only Mill Valley (63 points) and Salina Central (50 points).

Cayden Sanders and Ryan Schuckman earned state championships for their respective entries in nature photography and video sports promo.

Entries had to place in the top six spots for recognition.

Hays High journalism awards

Team

Third Place in Class 5A

First Place (5A/6A State Champions):

Cayden Sanders – Nature Photography

Ryan Schuckman – Video Sports Promo

Second Place

Allison Brooks – Headline Writing & Design

Alicia Feyerherm – Video PSA

Third Place

Alicia Feyerherm – Feature Writing

Alicia Feyerherm – Video News

Jersey Johnson – Yearbook Copy Writing

Fourth Place

Cade Becker & Ryan Schuckman – Video News

Allison Brooks – Review Writing

Fifth Place

Fernando Zarate – Yearbook Design

Sixth Place

Cade Becker – Editorial Writing

Ryan Schuckman and Gracie Wente – Video PSA