Hays High journalism students earn state recognition
Hays High School students placed in 12 contests in the Kansas Scholastic Press Association state journalism contests.
Hays finished third overall as a team in Class 5A with 44 points, trailing only Mill Valley (63 points) and Salina Central (50 points).
Cayden Sanders and Ryan Schuckman earned state championships for their respective entries in nature photography and video sports promo.
Entries had to place in the top six spots for recognition.
Hays High journalism awards
Team
Third Place in Class 5A
First Place (5A/6A State Champions):
Cayden Sanders – Nature Photography
Ryan Schuckman – Video Sports Promo
Second Place
Allison Brooks – Headline Writing & Design
Alicia Feyerherm – Video PSA
Third Place
Alicia Feyerherm – Feature Writing
Alicia Feyerherm – Video News
Jersey Johnson – Yearbook Copy Writing
Fourth Place
Cade Becker & Ryan Schuckman – Video News
Allison Brooks – Review Writing
Fifth Place
Fernando Zarate – Yearbook Design
Sixth Place
Cade Becker – Editorial Writing
Ryan Schuckman and Gracie Wente – Video PSA