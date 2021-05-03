Moran appoints new Chief of Staff

Hays Daily News

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., announced Friday he has appointed James Kelly as his new Chief of Staff.

Kelly will replace Brennen Britton, who has accepted a position with Passion City Church in Washington, D.C.

“During Brennen’s time as Chief of Staff, he has been a true friend, trusted leader and tireless public servant to the people of Kansas,” Moran said. “I greatly appreciate Brennen’s many years of service, and I have no doubt he has made Kansas a better place. I have the utmost admiration for those who make faith a central part of their life, and I know Brennen will continue his work to better the lives of anyone lucky enough to meet him as he answers this new call to service at Passion City Church DC."

Kelly, an Elkhart native and Fort Hays State University graduate, previously served as Moran’s District Director in Manhattan.

“James’ thoughtfulness and drive to do right by Kansans will serve him well in his new role as Chief of Staff,” Moran said. “He has traveled to every corner of our home state and knows the priorities, concerns and people of Kansas well. His commitment to serving the people back home has been obvious throughout his time in my office, and I look forward to having him at the helm.”