Chamber hosts second legislative coffee of 2021

Hays Chamber

The Chamber in Hays will host its second “Legislative Coffee” of 2021 on Saturday, May 8th at the Ellis County Administration Center located at 718 Main St. Attendees will be treated to coffee and scones from Breathe Coffee House at 7:30 a.m. The official program will commence at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 9:30 a.m.

Premier sponsors Midwest Energy, Inc. and The Hays Daily News are proud to provide this opportunity for area residents to visit with local legislators about the legislative process and happenings in Topeka and at the national level. Legislators and their designees attending include:

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann

James Robben, District Representative for U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

Katie Sawyer, District Director for U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

Kansas Senator Rick Billinger

Kansas Representative Ken Rahjes

Kansas Representative Barb Wasinger

The legislators and their designees will begin with opening remarks and will be given two minutes to address each question. Closing statements will commence after the Q&A session closes. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions during the event or pre-submit questions to Chamber staff by emailing hayscc@hayschamber.com or by calling 785-628-8201. Those providing questions may also submit their name, email address, and phone numbers should they desire to speak directly with legislators after the event.