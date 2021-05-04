Series of events on tap for Chamber Golf Tournament

Hays Chamber

Join The Chamber in Hays for a series of exciting events and activities in conjunction with the 12th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless.

Click Bid Online Auction

Everyone is invited to bid high and often this week on over $10,000 worth of dining/meal experiences, golf packages, gift certificates, signed Chiefs and Royals memorabilia, spa gift baskets, food and drink gift sets, an Apple iWatch 6, gift certificates, artwork, and more! To preview, register, and bid on items, visit: https://HACC.cbo.io. Bidding is open now through 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7th. Winning items can be picked up that day at Smoky Hill Country Club until 5 p.m. or at The Chamber office at 2700 Vine St. the following week during normal business hours.

Patio Party Plinko

Enjoy a delectable meal prepared by Smoky Hill Country Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7th. Tickets are on sale until Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for $20. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with potential clients and be treated to a game of Plinko to win a fun prize. Call 785-628-8201 to order your tickets this week.

Raffle Items

Two items will be raffled off on Friday at the conclusion of the golf tournament. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and can be purchased via Click Bid. The raffles include