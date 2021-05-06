First Call seeking design ideas for new housing logo

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

First Call For Help, 607 E. 13th, has put out a “call for help” to artists, graphic designers, and any others with ideas on what the ministry’s new logo for its First Step Housing Project should look like.

“The First Step Housing mission is to provide temporary housing to individuals living in Ellis County who are struggling with homelessness and who are committed to overcoming obstacles to secure housing in the future,” according to a news release.

Construction is ongoing at the First Call facility to create four bedrooms with a private bathroom in each. It will offer temporary housing for eight to 12 individuals or families for up to six months.

Linda Mills, First Call’s executive director, said in the release, “People are going to be walking through that door very soon and beginning a journey that will be life changing.”

She said the new logo “needs to reflect the mission of First Step Housing and tie in to the designs that First Call for Help currently uses. “

Those with design ideas are encouraged to call Mills at (785) 623-2800.

First Presbyterian offering Bible study via Zoom

First Presbyterian Church is offering a Bible study via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

The study will utilize the book “Inspired” written by New York Times best-selling author Rachel Held Evans.

According to a news release, “Evans invites readers on a journey of rediscovery as she explores the magic of the Bible, engaging the old, familiar stories in new ways that honor the past and enlighten the present.” More information about the study book is available at https://rachelheldevans.com/inspired.

Registration is available at oregontrailpastor@gmail.com.

Ellis County Ministerial Alliance to meet May 12

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

Hays Christian losing pastor; reception to honor him

Hays Christian Church, 22nd and Marshall, will have a come-and-go reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, to honor the service of their longtime pastor, the Rev. Kevin Daniels.

Daniels is leaving the church to accept a teaching position in Lawrence. He has been the pastor of the church since January 2009. He and his wife, Lori, have two children and will be leaving Hays at the end of May.