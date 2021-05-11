4-H graduates receive scholarships

Ellis County 4-H

Ellis County 4-H Scholarship & Development Fund has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H leadership and citizenship during their 4-H careers. Receiving 4-H Scholarships in 2021 are:

Ean Dexter, Hays High graduate and 7-year member of the Good Hope & Shooting Sports 4-H Clubs. Ean has been actively involved in showing livestock, Shooting Sports and Community Service projects throughout his 4-H career. He plans to attend NCK-Tech and major in Culinary Applications and Business Management.

Anna Kuhn, Thomas More Prep-Marian graduate and 12-year member of the Big Creek Astros and Ellis Sunflowers 4-H Clubs. Anna has been actively involved in Beef, Leadership, Fashion Revue, Foods and Nutrition, Pets, Photography and Community Service projects. She has served as an officer in her club, Chairman of the Ellis County 4-H Council, member of the Achievement Banquet, 4-H Day, Promotion and Photo Adventures Day Camp committees and is a 4-H Ambassador. Anna plans to attend Lamar Community College and major in Equine Business Management / Horse Training & Management.

Kaleb Neher, Hays High graduate and 8-year member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club. Kaleb has been actively involved as an officer in his 4-H Club, as an Ellis Co. 4-H Ambassador and as a Jr. Leader for the county program. He has served as a robotic coach and taught technology workshops to his peers and younger members across Kansas. He was an active member of the “Monarchs on the Move” leadership team. He’s been actively involved in Goats, Rocketry, Leadership, Visual Arts, Photography and Community Service projects. Kaleb plans to attend NCK-Tech-Beloit, majoring in Heavy Machinery Operation.

Nicolas Park, Hays High graduate and 10-year member of the Big Creek Astros 4-H Club. Nic has been actively involved as an officer in his 4-H Club and as a 4-H teen leader in the small animal barn. He’s been actively involved in Rabbits, Photography, Visual Arts, Woodworking, Horticulture, Foods, and Community Service projects. Nic plans to attend Kansas State University, majoring in Business.

Konnor Pfeifer, Ellis High graduate and 14-year member of the Ellis Sunflowers 4-H Club. Swine, Beef and Community Service have been a large part of Konnor’s 4-H experience. He has served on the Ellis Co. 4-H Council, 4-H Ag Livestock committee and as a 4-H club officer. He is a Jr. Leader for his club and the Ellis Co. 4-H program in the Swine project. Konnor plans to attend Pratt Community College and major in Electrical Power Technology.

Monique William, Hays High graduate and 4-year member of the Shooting Sports 4-H Club. Monique has actively participated in the Shooting Sports project. She has served as a Jr. Leader for her 4-H club and for the county 4-H Shooting Sports program. Monique plans to attend Fort Hays State University in the fall, majoring in Veterinary Medicine.

Ellis County 4-H Scholarship & Development has awarded over $56,000 in scholarships since its inception in 1998. Their primary focus is fund development to support the 4-H Youth programs and educational scholarships in Ellis County. To give support of this fund, contact the Cottonwood District Extension Office in Hays at (785) 628-9430.