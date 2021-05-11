DSNWK receives Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant

DSNWK

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is proud to announce a grant award of $119,935 from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation for vehicles and HVAC units.

With the grant funds, DSNWK will replace three vehicles for traveling maintenance personnel and install five new HVAC units at three locations. These units will be replacing ones that are more than 30 years old. The new HVAC systems will improve DSNWK’s energy costs, and the quality of services.

This grant furthers the efforts of DSNWK’s Stronger Forever Together capital campaign which has reached more than 3 millions dollars to date.

“The Dane G. Hansen Foundation has been a valuable source of help for DSNWK for many years,” expressed Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President and CEO. “We greatly appreciate the Hansen Foundation’s support and generosity.”

DSNWK is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the 18 most northwestern Kansas counties. Visit www.dsnwk.org to learn more about services and ways to support.