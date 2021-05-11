Natoma American Legion restoration project boosted with grant

Laah Tucker

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109

The Natoma American Legion Auxiliary gathered in humble gratitude for the Osborne County Community Foundation’s presentation of a $2,775 grant to the American Legion Hall Restoration Phase III.

The funding will provide new ceiling fans, window shades, and door mats in the building, a former WWII Walker Army Air Corp barrack for B-29 pilots.

The presentation was made by Sheri Beisner, foundation board. She addressed members and guests with insight into the impact of the generous grants awarded across the county.

American Legion Thomas J. Hogan Post 109 Hall Restoration is being championed by Natoma Post 109 Commander William Workman, Terry Tucker, Ron Murphy, David Kertz, Alan Boedeker and Auxiliary members.

Upgrades will provide a beautiful, safe, and inviting place for 22 annual projects in serving veterans, active military, children, youth, and community.

For information on volunteering, or joining, contact Laah Tucker, 785-885-8125.