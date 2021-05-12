FHSU department announces inaugural Student-of-the-Year Awards

FHSU Media Relations

Fort Hays State University’s Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting has announced its inaugural Student-of-the-Year Awards for each major in the department: accounting, finance, and international business and economics.

Students graduating in the 2020-2021 academic year were eligible to receive this award with the faculty from each discipline selecting the award recipients.

The accounting award recipient is Conrad Vajnar. A Hays native, Vajnar will graduate with a bachelor of business administration (BBA) degree with a major in accounting and a minor in criminal justice.

The finance award winner is Brady Stephenson from Little River. He will graduate with a BBA degree with a major in finance and a concentration in economics.

The international business and economics award recipient is David Lingg from Wichita. He will graduate with a BBA degree in international business and economics.

Individual award presentations were scheduled for each recipient and presented by Dr. Dosse Toulaboe, department chair.