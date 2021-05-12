Hays' Dylan Werth receives arts awards at Sterling College

Sterling College

Hays resident Dylan Werth, sophomore at Sterling College, received a theatre award at the year-end Arts Awards Night recently. Werth received the Mike Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship in Drama for his contributions both in performance and technical areas of theatre.

Werth is completing his sophomore year at Sterling as a theatre major. In addition to theatre he has been involved with choir. Werth was featured in the cast of the musicals “Carousel” and “Catch Me If You Can” as well as the play “Sense and Sensibility” this year. He played Enoch Snow in “Carousel” and the leading role of Frank Abagnale, Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can.”

Werth’s award was presented at Sterling College’s first Arts Awards Night. Under the new umbrella of “Sterling College Arts,” all four of the arts programs at Sterling College: Art & Design, Communication/Media, Music, and Theatre recognized their outstanding students.

“Given the unusual circumstances of this strange ‘COVID’ year, and the fact that many colleges were not able to produce live theatre productions or concerts, we feel very blessed,” Dutton said. “We all rejoiced that we were able to present eight theatre productions, produce seven editions of the campus newspaper, perform six concerts, and host three art exhibitions. In addition our Debate and Forensics teams competed in 11 tournaments and over 250 rounds – virtually.”

“Most of our concerts and theatre productions this spring were offered online through livestreaming or video on demand,” Dutton said. “Those were well received and we hope to continue to offer performances online. It has been great to have alumni from years ago see a theatre production or parents of current band members be able to see the concert without travelling from Colorado.”

“Dylan is a wonderful addition to our theatre program and to our music program as well,” Dutton said. “He’s made a big impact in this his sophomore year. We look forward to his continued contribution at Sterling College.”