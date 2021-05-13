Hutchison joins FHSU Foundation staff

FHSU Media Relations

Fort Hays State University alum Hayden Hutchison is joining the FHSU Foundation as a director of development.

“Having known Hayden since his days as a Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship student ambassador, I couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation. “Hayden has a passion for Fort Hays State University and our entrepreneurship programs – it’s clear in every interaction I have ever had with him. He’s also a great listener, a trait I admire.”

Hutchison will fill a position that opened when Jason Ball took over as CFO-elect with current Chief Financial Officer, Francine Hestermann, retiring this fall.

As a director of development for the Foundation, Hutchison will be responsible for raising endowment, capital, and other financial support to meet the funding needs of the university. As the Journey campaign – the largest fundraising campaign in school history – comes to an end this fall, Hutchison will help ensure a successful close to the campaign and will continue to cultivate lasting relationships with current and future donors and alumni.

“From my experience representing FHSU and the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship in a variety of roles, I’ve learned how important the relationships among alumni, donors, and FHSU are for the future of our university,” Hutchison said.

During his undergraduate career, Hutchison – an Association for Entrepreneurship USA Student Award winner – served as a Robbins College ambassador and student assistant for the dean and director of entrepreneurship. Since graduating in 2019, he has remained close to Fort Hays State. As an academic advisor for the university, Hutchison developed strong interpersonal skills in facilitating and managing relationships with FHSU donors and alumni.

“I’m thrilled to join the Foundation team and to work toward advancing the mission for FHSU,” Hutchison added. “I’m especially excited to continue managing existing relationships, as well as cultivate future relationships with alumni and donors.”

Established in 1945, the FHSU Foundation is committed to creating lasting relationships with alumni, friends, corporations, and other organizations who have a passion for Fort Hays State and who want to continue its legacy of excellence. As an independent, non-profit organization, the Foundation’s donors have an impact on all facets of university life, and their support continues to translate into success for students and the FHSU learning environment.

To learn more about the FHSU Foundation and its Journey Campaign, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu, call 785-628-5620, or email foundation@fhsu.edu.