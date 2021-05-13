Kansas Golf Foundation Scholarships awarded to five junior golfers

Kansas Golf Foundation

Kansas Golf Foundation (KGF) has awarded college scholarships to five junior golfers for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Kansas Junior Golf Scholarship (KJGS) Class of 2021 includes five rising college freshmen who will receive a grant each of the next four years. Their names, hometowns, and colleges they will be attending this Fall are as follows:

· Megan Stopperan (Mission Hills) – University of Kansas – (Phil Miller Jr Golf Scholar)

· Ty Sides (Phillipsburg) – Kansas State University

· Caroline Wingert (Ottawa) – Kansas State University

· Sophia Garrison (Hays) – Fort Hays State University

· Kaylie Reese (Wellsville) – Baker University

Megan Stopperan is the first KJGS Scholar to receive the recognition of Phil Miller Junior Golf Scholar. Phil Miller was the KGF’s Executive Director for 17 years prior to 2021. His dedication to growing the KGF and continued passion for junior golf are honored through the designation of the Phil Miller Junior Golf Scholarship. The award is given to the top ranking KJGS Scholar. This is the first year the scholarship is being awarded.

This year’s KJGS Class joins 15 Kansas Junior Golf Scholars from previous years whose scholarships are being renewed.

Since 2005, the KGF has awarded 85 college scholarships to junior golfers across Kansas, equating to over $500,000. Any Kansas high school student who has participated in organized junior golf may apply, although golf skill is not considered in making the selections. The scholarship is awarded based on academic performance, community service and leadership, financial need, and an essay. Scholars must attend a Kansas college or university.

The KGF also has awarded two KWGA Memorial Scholarships. 2021 marks the fourth year of the KWGA Memorial Scholarship, which serves to continue the Kansas Women's Golf Association Scholarship awarded by the KWGA from 1991 through 2017.

The 2021 KWGA Memorial Scholars are:

· Megan Stopperan (Mission Hills) – University of Kansas

· Hanna Robinett (Westwood) – University of Tulsa

The KWGA Memorial Scholarship award is based on academic performance, character, community service and leadership, golf participation, and the student’s essay about how the game of golf has influenced the applicant. The award is given annually to one or more Kansas high school seniors or graduates of a Kansas high school already attending college.

Kansas Golf Foundation was formed in 1991 and its Mission is to “Promote the Future and Preserve the History of Golf in Kansas”. In addition to its scholarship programs, the Foundation operates the Kansas Golf Hall of Fame to honor Kansas men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the game of golf or who are distinguished by their outstanding accomplishments as players.