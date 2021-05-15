APGA congratulates Midwest Energy for operational excellence

Midwest Energy

Washington DC — The American Public Gas Association (APGA) presented Midwest Energy with the prestigious APGA System Operational Achievement Recognition (SOAR) for excellence in operating its natural gas utility.

Out of approximately 750 APGA members, Midwest Energy was selected for SOAR level Silver by its peers on the APGA Operations and Safety Committee. Midwest Energy was one of fifteen SOAR recipients recognized in 2021, joining the 41 previous SOAR award recipients. The selection was based on demonstrated excellence in the four areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety, and workforce development.

System integrity refers to the natural gas distribution system performing its overall intended function safely, efficiently and effectively distributing energy to all customers without being degraded or impaired by its internal or external environment.

System improvement refers to keeping the natural gas system well maintained and up to date through a self-improvement program that includes both an eye on the future through research and development, technology integration and a commitment to system improvement programs. Systems that exhibit excellence in employee safety include adopting a safety program that includes policies and procedures for education involvement and accountability for all employees, as well as tracking safety performance. Lastly, workforce development focuses on creative recruitment, training, education and development practices that provide a return on investment through increased employee loyalty, motivation, safety and productivity.

APGA President and CEO Dave Schryver remarked, “Midwest Energy, Inc. was highly rated in all four areas that are required of SOAR. The company consistently demonstrates a commitment to providing natural gas safely and efficiently to all those in their community and as such, serves as a model for all other natural gas utilities in the country. APGA is proud to recognize Midwest Energy and is confident in their continued success.”